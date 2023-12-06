The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) will face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Texas Players to Watch

Oso Ighodaro: 15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Kolek: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kam Jones: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Chase Ross: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK David Joplin: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marquette Players to Watch

Texas vs. Marquette Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank 108th 79.5 Points Scored 81.2 81st 133rd 67.5 Points Allowed 68.0 137th 272nd 31.0 Rebounds 32.8 215th 299th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 278th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 141st 95th 15.2 Assists 17.4 40th 28th 8.8 Turnovers 11.4 151st

