How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) travel to face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 16th.
- The Vaqueros score an average of 73.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders give up to opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.3.
- At home, the Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.2.
- UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-58
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|L 77-75
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
