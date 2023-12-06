The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) travel to face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 16th.
  • The Vaqueros score an average of 73.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders give up to opponents.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.3.
  • At home, the Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.2.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas State L 75-58 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon L 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State L 77-75 Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

