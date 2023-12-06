Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) at American Bank Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-68 and heavily favors Texas A&M-CC to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 78, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-10.0)

Texas A&M-CC (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Texas A&M-CC has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3-0. The Islanders have hit the over in one game, while Vaqueros games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (217th in college basketball), and give up 79.7 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley ranks 261st in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 fewer than the 36.6 its opponents average.

UT Rio Grande Valley hits 4.9 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball) while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc (349th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 41.3%.

UT Rio Grande Valley wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 14.1 (320th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.