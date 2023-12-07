Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Atascosa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Atascosa County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Atascosa County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danbury High School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jourdanton High School at San Isidro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freer High School at Jourdanton High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
