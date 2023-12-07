On Thursday, December 7, Edna High School will host Franklin High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin High vs. Edna Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Timpson High School at Ganado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
  • Location: Conroe, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.