Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Harris County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cypress Creek High School at Klein Cain High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Sulphur Springs High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at McKinney High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Langham Creek High School at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeland High School at Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7

5:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Cathedral Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 7

3:30 PM PT on December 7 Location: Carmichael, CA

Carmichael, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Family Christian Academy at Beren Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7

6:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 1A - District 9

1A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Waxahachie High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Clear Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Woods High School at Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Falls High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School at The Emery/Weiner School