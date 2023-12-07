Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 7?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jani Hakanpaa a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:39
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
