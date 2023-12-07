How to Watch the SFA vs. Portland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Portland State Vikings (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. Portland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings average 5.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Ladyjacks give up to opponents (67.3).
- Portland State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- SFA's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.2 points.
- The 80.4 points per game the Ladyjacks average are 16.9 more points than the Vikings allow (63.5).
- When SFA scores more than 63.5 points, it is 5-1.
- Portland State is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.
- The Ladyjacks are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Vikings allow to opponents (45.3%).
- The Vikings' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Ladyjacks have conceded.
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%
- Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rice
|W 67-56
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|W 80-67
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 89-82
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Portland State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
