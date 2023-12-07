The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Portland Pilots (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots score an average of 71.3 points per game, only four more points than the 67.3 the Ladyjacks allow to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • SFA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Ladyjacks average 80.4 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow.
  • When SFA totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 80.4 points, it is 5-4.
  • The Ladyjacks shoot 41.6% from the field, only 1% higher than the Pilots concede defensively.
  • The Pilots' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.1 higher than the Ladyjacks have given up.

SFA Leaders

  • Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%
  • Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

SFA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Rice W 67-56 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Tarleton State W 80-67 Wisdom Gym
12/2/2023 Abilene Christian W 89-82 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/7/2023 Portland - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/7/2023 Portland State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

