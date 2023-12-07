The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) have -140 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-2), who have +115 odds, on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Dallas' 24 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

The Stars are 13-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Capitals have claimed an upset victory in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas is 8-2 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Washington has won five of its nine games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.5 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.5 3.3 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-7 4-6-0 6 2.4 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.4 2.8 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.