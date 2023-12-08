This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Dallas County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Emerson High School at South Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    DeSoto High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Crowley High School at Duncanville High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

