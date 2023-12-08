The Dallas Mavericks, with Dereck Lively, face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 147-97 win over the Jazz, Lively totaled 10 points and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Lively's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.7 8.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 17.5 17.9 PR -- 16.3 16.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Lively's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Lively has taken 5.3 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 5.3% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 111.8 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 25.8 per contest, 15th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.