Friday's contest between the Houston Cougars (5-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69, heavily favoring Houston to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Cougars came out on top in their last matchup 79-59 against Florida A&M on Sunday.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 80, Texas A&M-Commerce 69

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars captured their best win of the season on November 10, when they beat the Air Force Falcons, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 99-61.

Houston has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 204) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 225) on November 19

106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 227) on November 14

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 289) on November 26

79-59 at home over Florida A&M (No. 290) on December 3

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Bria Patterson: 11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) N'Yah Boyd: 11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Peyton McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG% Kamryn Jones: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 22.2 points per game (posting 86 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and giving up 63.8 per outing, 170th in college basketball) and have a +133 scoring differential.

