Friday's contest between the Houston Cougars (5-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69, heavily favoring Houston to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Cougars came out on top in their last matchup 79-59 against Florida A&M on Sunday.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Houston 80, Texas A&M-Commerce 69

Houston Schedule Analysis

  • The Cougars captured their best win of the season on November 10, when they beat the Air Force Falcons, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 99-61.
  • Houston has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 204) on November 10
  • 106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 225) on November 19
  • 106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 227) on November 14
  • 81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 289) on November 26
  • 79-59 at home over Florida A&M (No. 290) on December 3

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Bria Patterson: 11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Peyton McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG%
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Houston Performance Insights

  • The Cougars outscore opponents by 22.2 points per game (posting 86 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and giving up 63.8 per outing, 170th in college basketball) and have a +133 scoring differential.

