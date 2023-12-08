Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce December 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-2) play the Houston Cougars (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Mia Deck: 11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Newsome: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mary Delgado: 15 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmya Boyce: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dorian Norris: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
