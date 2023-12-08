The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW. The over/under in the matchup is 227.5.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -7.5 227.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 15 times.

The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 236.6, 9.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 10-10-0 this season.

Dallas has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 11 (73.3%) of those contests.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Mavericks have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 15 75% 119.7 224.9 117 228.8 233.5 Trail Blazers 4 20% 105.2 224.9 111.8 228.8 223

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have hit the over six times.

At home, Dallas owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

The Mavericks put up 119.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.8 the Trail Blazers allow.

Dallas has a 9-7 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when putting up more than 111.8 points.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 10-10 1-1 14-6 Trail Blazers 10-10 7-6 8-12

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Mavericks Trail Blazers 119.7 Points Scored (PG) 105.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 11-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 117 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-6 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-9

