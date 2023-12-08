The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) at Moda Center on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Mavericks earned a 147-97 victory against the Jazz. Luka Doncic scored 40 points in the Mavericks' victory, leading the team.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Josh Green SG Questionable Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Grant Williams PF Questionable Knee 9.8 3.7 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Jerami Grant: Questionable (Concussion), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.