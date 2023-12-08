Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Newton County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.