Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Swisher County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Swisher County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Swisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kress High School at Wellman-Union High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadow High School at Kress High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.