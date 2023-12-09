Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you live in Dallas County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O.D. Wyatt High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Lynch High School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orem High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Lehi, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
