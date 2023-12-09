The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Houston is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Cougars are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 216th.

The Cougars score 75.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers allow.

When Houston totals more than 81.5 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Houston performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 60.9.

Houston sunk 7.9 threes per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule