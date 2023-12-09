The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center as heavy, 33.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 131.5 for the matchup.

Houston vs. Jackson State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -33.5 131.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games have gone over 131.5 points twice this season (over nine outings).

The average total in Houston's outings this year is 124.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has covered the spread more often than Jackson State this year, putting up an ATS record of 5-4-0, compared to the 4-4-0 record of Jackson State.

Houston vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 2 22.2% 75.0 143.9 49.1 130.6 134.5 Jackson State 7 87.5% 68.9 143.9 81.5 130.6 148.8

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The Cougars average 6.5 fewer points per game (75.0) than the Tigers allow (81.5).

When Houston totals more than 81.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Houston vs. Jackson State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 5-4-0 0-1 1-8-0 Jackson State 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0

Houston vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Jackson State 16-2 Home Record 7-2 11-0 Away Record 6-14 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

