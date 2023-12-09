The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lumberjacks have allowed to their opponents.
  • Incarnate Word is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks sit at 318th.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 78.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 73.8 the Lumberjacks give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Incarnate Word is 2-2.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ UTSA L 90-80 UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State L 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona - McDermott Center
12/13/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

