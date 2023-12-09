The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.

The Jayhawks record 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers give up (67.2).

When Kansas totals more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

This season, Missouri has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.

The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks allow (65.2).

Missouri has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas performed better at home last season, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).

At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.6.

Missouri sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule