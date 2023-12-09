The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Miro Heiskanen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 1.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 26:34 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:02 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:18 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:06 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 28:31 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:07 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:13 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

