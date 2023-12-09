The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will host the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up an average of 49.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.

The 77.9 points per game the Eagles average are 12.4 more points than the Braves give up (65.5).

When North Texas totals more than 65.5 points, it is 8-0.

Alcorn State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Eagles shoot 46.1% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow defensively.

The Braves' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Eagles have conceded.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 47 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 47 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

North Texas Schedule