If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Potter County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amarillo High School at Vega High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9

12:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Dimmitt, TX

Dimmitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Memphis High School