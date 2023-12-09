Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Potter County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amarillo High School at Vega High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 3:10 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Memphis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
