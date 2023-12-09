The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 23.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Owls give up to opponents (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Gonzaga is 9-2.

Rice's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.

The Owls put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Bulldogs allow (69.3).

Rice has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.3 points.

When Gonzaga allows fewer than 67.9 points, it is 4-0.

The Owls are making 38.0% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (45.2%).

The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Owls allow.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54) Malia Fisher: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Destiny Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Shelby Hayes: 5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%

5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Schedule