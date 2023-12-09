Saturday's game that pits the Missouri State Bears (6-3) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Great Southern Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 78, Sam Houston 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-9.6)

Missouri State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Missouri State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Sam Houston's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Bears have hit the over in five games, while Bearkats games have gone over seven times.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 75.2 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and giving up 72.7 per outing, 220th in college basketball) and have a +23 scoring differential.

Sam Houston wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It records 34.2 rebounds per game (144th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.1.

Sam Houston knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Sam Houston has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.7 per game (301st in college basketball) while forcing 15.1 (41st in college basketball).

