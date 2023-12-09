The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Arena-Auditorium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, SFA and its opponents have gone over 142.5 points.

The average point total in SFA's matchups this year is 144.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The 'Jacks are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

SFA has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, the 'Jacks have won two of their four games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that SFA has a 55.6% chance to win.

SFA vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 50% 75 151.4 69.6 139.4 144.9 Wyoming 4 80% 76.4 151.4 69.8 139.4 147.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks put up 75 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 69.8 the Cowboys allow.

When SFA puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SFA vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 4-4-0 2-2 4-4-0 Wyoming 2-3-0 2-2 2-3-0

SFA vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Wyoming 12-4 Home Record 7-8 6-6 Away Record 1-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.