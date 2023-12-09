Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Washington Capitals, while the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 in their last outing.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 14 of their 22 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).
- Dallas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- In 14 of 25 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|86 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (7th)
|74 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (3rd)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (6th)
|11 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (2nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.
- Dallas hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars offense's 86 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars have conceded 74 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +12.
