A pair of streaking squads meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in eight in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

TCU has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 127th.

The Horned Frogs average 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

When TCU scores more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively TCU performed better in home games last year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).

TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule