Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won eight in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.
  • The 91.7 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 23.2 more points than the Tigers allow (68.5).
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU averaged 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.3 on the road.
  • When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

