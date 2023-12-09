TCU vs. Clemson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Horned Frogs have taken seven games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-1.5)
|149.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-1.5)
|149.5
|-110
|-110
TCU vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- TCU has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.
- Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Tigers games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
