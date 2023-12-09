The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Islanders are the 25th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 303rd.

The Islanders put up 6.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Mavericks allow (69.6).

When Texas A&M-CC puts up more than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC averaged 87.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.2 more points than it averaged in away games (72.7).

The Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).

Texas A&M-CC drained 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule