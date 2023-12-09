The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 25th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 303rd.
  • The Islanders put up 6.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Mavericks allow (69.6).
  • When Texas A&M-CC puts up more than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M-CC averaged 87.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.2 more points than it averaged in away games (72.7).
  • The Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.9).
  • Texas A&M-CC drained 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 LIU L 83-68 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP W 67-63 Don Haskins Center
12/6/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley L 76-74 American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Omaha - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Texas Lutheran - American Bank Center

