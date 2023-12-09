Texas vs. Houston Christian: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on LHN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston Christian matchup.
Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-33.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas (-33.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
Texas vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends
- Texas has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Longhorns' eight games have gone over the point total.
- Houston Christian has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Texas is 28th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (64th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
