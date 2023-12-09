The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) take on the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 69.7 points per game are equal to what the Cowgirls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.7 points, Texas State is 3-0.

Oklahoma State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.

The Cowgirls average 78.0 points per game, 23.3 more points than the 54.7 the Bobcats allow.

Oklahoma State has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 54.7 points.

Texas State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.0 points.

The Cowgirls shoot 47.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Bobcats allow defensively.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG% Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

