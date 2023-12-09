How to Watch UTEP vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (5-2) go up against the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
UTEP vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Miners rank 90th.
- The Miners' 81.9 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 74.7 the Ducks give up.
- When it scores more than 74.7 points, UTEP is 5-0.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTEP scored 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- At home, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).
- At home, UTEP knocked down 4.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 67-47
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 67-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 90-62
|Don Haskins Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
