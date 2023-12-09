UTEP vs. Oregon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Oregon Ducks (5-2) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the UTEP Miners (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UTEP vs. Oregon Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon
|-13.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miners Betting Records & Stats
- UTEP has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points just twice this season.
- UTEP's games this year have had a 150-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- UTEP is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- UTEP was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Miners have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +575.
- UTEP has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
UTEP vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|2
|50%
|82.1
|164
|74.7
|142.8
|144.5
|UTEP
|2
|33.3%
|81.9
|164
|68.1
|142.8
|141.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UTEP Insights & Trends
- The Miners average 7.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (74.7).
- UTEP has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UTEP vs. Oregon Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|2-2-0
|1-2
|2-2-0
|UTEP
|2-4-0
|0-0
|2-4-0
UTEP vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|UTEP
|15-6
|Home Record
|11-7
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-10
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.9
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.