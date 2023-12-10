How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) enter a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
We have more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys put up 8.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles surrender (24).
- The Cowboys collect 380.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 350.6 the Eagles allow per matchup.
- This season, Dallas averages 117 yards per game on the ground, 26.7 more than Philadelphia allows per contest (90.3).
- The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 14 takeaways.
Cowboys Home Performance
- In home games, the Cowboys put up 41 points per game and concede 15.8. That's more than they score overall (32.3), but less than they allow (18.3).
- The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (438) is higher than their overall average (380.4). But their average yards allowed at home (283.7) is lower than overall (287.1).
- Dallas racks up 310.7 passing yards per game in home games (47.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 200.3 at home (19.2 more than overall).
- The Cowboys accumulate 127.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than their overall average), and give up 83.3 at home (22.7 less than overall).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|W 45-10
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|W 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.