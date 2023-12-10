The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) enter a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

We have more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 8.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles surrender (24).

The Cowboys collect 380.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 350.6 the Eagles allow per matchup.

This season, Dallas averages 117 yards per game on the ground, 26.7 more than Philadelphia allows per contest (90.3).

The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 14 takeaways.

Cowboys Home Performance

In home games, the Cowboys put up 41 points per game and concede 15.8. That's more than they score overall (32.3), but less than they allow (18.3).

The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (438) is higher than their overall average (380.4). But their average yards allowed at home (283.7) is lower than overall (287.1).

Dallas racks up 310.7 passing yards per game in home games (47.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 200.3 at home (19.2 more than overall).

The Cowboys accumulate 127.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than their overall average), and give up 83.3 at home (22.7 less than overall).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.