Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
Sportsbooks give the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) a decent chance to keep their four-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. For this game, the over/under has been set at 52 points.
The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found below before they meet the Eagles. The betting trends and insights for the Eagles can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Cowboys.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-3.5)
|52
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-3.5)
|51.5
|-184
|+154
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 14 Odds
- Click here for Texans vs Jets
- Click here for Lions vs Bears
- Click here for Patriots vs Steelers
- Click here for Panthers vs Saints
- Click here for Colts vs Bengals
Dallas vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Dallas' ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.
- The Cowboys' ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 6-2.
- Dallas games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (66.7%).
- Philadelphia's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-3-3.
- Of 12 Philadelphia games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-111)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-118)
|-
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.5 (-111)
|-
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-115)
|-
|Tony Pollard
|-
|-
|60.5 (-111)
|-
|22.5 (-110)
|-
|Dak Prescott
|294.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+160)
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.