In the Week 14 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Jalen Tolbert get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tolbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert's 29 targets have led to 17 catches for 200 yards (20 per game) and one score.

Tolbert, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0

Rep Jalen Tolbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.