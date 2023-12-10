There is one matchup on Saturday's Liga MX schedule, Atletico San Luis taking on CF America.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Liga MX on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF America vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis is on the road to face CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-290)

CF America (-290) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+700)

Atletico San Luis (+700) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.