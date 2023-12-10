How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
- Prairie View A&M is 4-1 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 110th.
- The Panthers' 74.9 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.6 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.6.
- At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
- Prairie View A&M drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%).
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|W 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/18/2023
|North American
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
