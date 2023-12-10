The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Curtis Jones: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 60th 82.5 Points Scored 74.5 195th 2nd 53.0 Points Allowed 70.7 175th 127th 34.7 Rebounds 36.7 71st 57th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 90th 311th 5.5 3pt Made 4.7 340th 57th 16.3 Assists 9.7 345th 22nd 8.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

