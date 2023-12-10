Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Sun Belt, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

9-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: W 84-69 vs Old Dominion

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 93-81 vs Queens

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

6-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 73-62 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Troy

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-14

5-5 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

5. Marshall

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 13-17

3-7 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 88-87 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-20

4-7 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Belmont

@ Belmont Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-16

4-4 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Miss

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Alabama

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 107-58 vs Jarvis Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Georgia State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-16

4-5 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: L 64-60 vs Mercer

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Old Dominion

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

3-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

13. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-19

3-6 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-30

0-10 | 0-30 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: L 74-56 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game