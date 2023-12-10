The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 70.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

TCU's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.

The Horned Frogs average 78.9 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allow.

When TCU totals more than 64.2 points, it is 8-0.

Prairie View A&M is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers make 44.1% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Madison Conner: 24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112)

24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Jaden Owens: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

TCU Schedule