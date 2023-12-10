The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) welcome in the Memphis Tigers (6-2) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Texas A&M has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Aggies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Memphis has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Texas A&M is only 23rd-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but 22nd-best according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

