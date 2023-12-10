The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 150.5.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -7.5 150.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Texas A&M's outings this year have an average point total of 144.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Aggies have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Aggies have entered four games this season favored by -350 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 3 33.3% 76.8 156.3 67.7 141.7 139.5 Memphis 4 66.7% 79.5 156.3 74.0 141.7 149.5

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies record 76.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 74.0 the Tigers allow.

When Texas A&M scores more than 74.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-3-0 3-1 6-3-0 Memphis 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Memphis 15-1 Home Record 13-2 7-4 Away Record 7-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

