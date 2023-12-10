Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 14?
Will Tony Pollard find his way into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard has a team-high 737 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Pollard has also hauled in 42 passes for 248 yards (20.7 per game).
- Pollard has rushed for a touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Tony Pollard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
