Dante Exum's Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers (his last action) Exum posted 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Now let's break down Exum's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 5.8 8.0 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 3.3 Assists 4.5 2.1 3.0 PRA -- 10.6 14.3 PR -- 8.5 11.3



Dante Exum Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Exum has taken 4.8 shots per game this season and made 2.4 per game, which account for 4.5% and 4.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Exum's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.2 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 112.1 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the league, allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

Dante Exum vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 6 2 4 2 0 0 0

